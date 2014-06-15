FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French fin min sees progress towards "more equitable" U.S. fine for BNP Paribas
June 15, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

French fin min sees progress towards "more equitable" U.S. fine for BNP Paribas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - France’s finance minister said on Sunday that discussions between BNP Paribas and U.S. authorities over a potential fine for sanctions-busting had progressed towards a “more equitable” level.

U.S. authorities including the New York financial regulator are investigating whether BNP evaded U.S. sanctions against Iran, Sudan and other countries between 2002 and 2009, which could lead to a fine of $10 billion for France’s biggest bank.

“I think we have made progress towards more equitable penalties,” finance minister Michel Sapin said in an interview on Europe 1 radio and news channel iTele.

“We need to reach a conclusion,” he added, saying that the uncertainty was over the matter was “not good”. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Catherine Evans)

