FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP dispute puts US-EU trade treaty at risk -French foreign minister
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BNP dispute puts US-EU trade treaty at risk -French foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - A dispute between U.S. courts and French bank BNP Paribas over alleged sanctions busting could hurt trade treaty talks between the United States and the European Union, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday.

U.S. President Barack Obama has dismissed French calls to intervene to help BNP Paribas, which faces pressure to sever ties with senior executives and may need to pay penalties that could top $10 billion, sources have said.

“This treaty can only exist on the basis of reciprocity,” Fabius, who dined with Obama and President Francois Hollande on Thursday, told RTL radio. “If, in the case of a European bank, they were behaving in a unilateral way, and not on the basis of reciprocity, that could have negative consequences.”

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.