FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas Fortis to reduce workforce by 7.1 pct
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

BNP Paribas Fortis to reduce workforce by 7.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Belgian bank BNP Paribas Fortis said on Thursday that it plans to reduce its workforce by 7.1 percent over the next three years as it adjusts its retail network to focus on growth in online banking.

The workforce will fall to 13,675 employees by the end of 2018 from 14,725 currently, a reduction of 1,050, the bank said, confirming a report in Belgium’s L‘Echo daily.

The bank said the workforce cut was part of an investment plan to adapt as clients demand more services online. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.