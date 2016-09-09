MOVES-BNP Paribas Investment names James Dilworth global head of sales

Sept 9 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management unit of BNP Paribas SA, appointed James Dilworth to the newly created role of global head of sales.

Dilworth will take up the role on Sept. 12 and will be responsible for developing the company's business with institutional and retail investors.

He will be based in London, the company said.

Dilworth was until recently the chief executive in Germany for Deutsche Bank Asset & Wealth Management Investment and global head of active asset management.