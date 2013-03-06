FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berkshire's BNSF to test using natural gas to power locomotives -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Berkshire's BNSF to test using natural gas to power locomotives -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Top U.S. railroad BNSF Railway Co, one of the largest users of diesel fuel in the United States, plans to test using natural gas to power its locomotives this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

BNSF Railway, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway , was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday evening.

If successful, the experiment could weaken oil’s dominance as a transportation fuel and provide a new outlet for the glut of cheap natural gas in North America, the paper said in its online edition.

“This could be a transformational event for our railroad,” BNSF Chief Executive Matt Rose told the Journal.

Shifting to natural gas would “rank right up there” with the industry’s historic transition away from steam engines last century, he told the newspaper.

BNSF is the second-biggest user of diesel in the United States after the U.S. Navy, the paper said citing the company’s estimates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.