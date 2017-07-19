FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former capital markets head sues BNY Mellon for age discrimination
July 19, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 44 minutes ago

Former capital markets head sues BNY Mellon for age discrimination

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Gary Strumeyer, former president of capital markets at Bank of New York Mellon, has sued the Manhattan bank for age discrimination, alleging that he was fired after 32 years of service as the bank replaced older managers with younger people.

Filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, Strumeyer's lawsuit accuses the bank of violating the U.S. Age Discrimination in Employment Act, which bars age discrimination and retaliation against workers who object to unlawful practices, and a similar New York City law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uK0HWa

