FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNY Mellon pressured to have independent chairman
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 3, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

BNY Mellon pressured to have independent chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 3 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp , which has lost clients and revenue over allegations of foreign exchange fraud, is under pressure to take the chairman’s title from Chief Executive Gerald Hassell.

In a letter to BNY Mellon shareholders, CtW Investment Group, which represents pension funds that own an estimated 6 million shares in the custody bank, urged investors to vote for an independent chairman at the company’s upcoming annual meeting.

“We are urging support for the shareholder proposal calling for an independent chairman of the board at Bank of New York Mellon,” CtW said in a letter filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. “Ensuring independent leadership of the board is vitally important in light of the numerous lawsuits filed against the company alleging fraud in its foreign exchange business in an amount up to $2 billion.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.