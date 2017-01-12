FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Nasdaq executive to head ETF business
January 12, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Nasdaq executive to head ETF business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon on Thursday named Jeff McCarthy to the newly created role of chief executive officer, exchange-traded funds.

McCarthy joins from Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc, where he was vice president and head of exchange-traded product listings & trading.

He will report to Frank LaSalla, chief executive officer of BNY Mellon's global structured products and alternative investment services business, the company said. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
