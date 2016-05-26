FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Jeroen Kwist to lead BNY Mellon's international wealth management business
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Jeroen Kwist to lead BNY Mellon's international wealth management business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Wealth Management, part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, promoted Jeroen Kwist to lead its international wealth management business.

Kwist will report to executive director Erich Smith, and oversee BNY Mellon International Wealth Management’s offices in London, New York, Miami, Cayman, Dubai and Hong Kong.

Kwist, who has been with BNY Mellon Wealth Management for almost nine years, was managing director of its international wealth management business in London. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

