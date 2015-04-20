FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints Paulette Bradnock chief auditor
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints Paulette Bradnock chief auditor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Investment manager BNY Mellon said it appointed Paulette Bradnock chief auditor, effective May 26.

Bradnock joins BNY Mellon from American International Group Inc, where she held the role of senior vice president and director of internal audit, managing a global team of 400 employees.

Bradnock serves on the board of governors for the Institute of Internal Auditors-New York Chapter and on the board of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Metro and Western New York, BNY Mellon said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera)

