BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as net interest revenue rose and expenses fell.

The world's largest custodian bank's net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $822 million in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $637 million a year ago.

Earnings per share increased to 77 cents from 57 cents.

Provision for credit losses fell 95.7 percent to $7 million.

Revenue from interest rose nearly 9.3 percent to $831 million, while non-interest expenses dropped 2.3 percent to $2.63 billion.

Assets under management was $1.65 trillion as of Dec. 31, slightly lower than $1.72 trillion as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)