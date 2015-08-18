FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNY Mellon to pay $14.8 mln to settle U.S. SEC bribery charges
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 18, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BNY Mellon to pay $14.8 mln to settle U.S. SEC bribery charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay $14.8 million to settle charges it violated federal bribery laws by providing student internships to family members of government officials affiliated with a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund, U.S. regulators said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the bank failed to evaluate the family members through its “highly competitive internship program” with “stringent” standards, and the people it hired did not meet the criteria usually required.

The bank is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.