Dec 6 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Jamie Raiser-Umberger as wealth director in its Boca Raton office, serving the South Florida market.

Raiser-Umberger, who joined BNY Mellon in October, was earlier vice-president and wealth adviser at First Niagara Private Client Services for five years. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)