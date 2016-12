EMERGING MARKETS-Latin America stocks rise, Mexico peso hits 2-week high

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 6 Latin American stocks mostly rose on Tuesday, while Mexico's peso hit a two-week high the day after a deep-water Gulf oil auction that was widely seen as successful. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rallied more than 2 percent, supported by a jump in the shares of JBS SA , the world's biggest beef exporter. Shares soared more than 19 percent, their biggest daily gain in seven months, after JBS said it would take its international