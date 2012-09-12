FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-BNY sells $550 mln perpetual preferred stock
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BNY sells $550 mln perpetual preferred stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp 
on Wednesday sold $550 million of Series C non-cumulative
preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the offering was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JP
Morgan, and Bank of New York Mellon were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP 

AMT $550 MLN    COUPON 5.2 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE STK        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   12/20/2012
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  09/19/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-B                     CALLABLE    09/20/2017

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.