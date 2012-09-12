New Issue-BNY sells $550 mln perpetual preferred stock

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Wednesday sold $550 million of Series C non-cumulative preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the offering was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Bank of New York Mellon were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP AMT $550 MLN COUPON 5.2 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE STK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/20/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-B CALLABLE 09/20/2017