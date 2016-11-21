FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNY wealth unit names head of US regional portfolio managers
November 21, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-BNY wealth unit names head of US regional portfolio managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Wealth Management, a part of the Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Stephanie Giroux to lead its regional portfolio managers serving the high net worth residents of Westchester, New York and Fairfield County, Connecticut.

As regional managing director and team leader for portfolio management in the firm's White Plains, New York office, Giroux will be responsible for building advisory teams, customized client solutions and growing the wealth management business.

Giroux was previously a senior investment strategist and regional investment manager at Wells Fargo Private Bank, a part of Wells Fargo & Co.

She will be reporting to BNY Mellon Wealth Management Managing Director Bob Schwerdel. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
