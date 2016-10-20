BNY Mellon CEO sees more consolidation in asset management industry

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Senior BNY Mellon Corp executives said on Thursday they expect to see more consolidation in the asset management industry and Chief Executive Gerald Hassell did not rule out that the bank could be a buyer in a market that is punishing actively managed funds.

"I do think there will be further consolidation," Hassell said, when asked by an analyst if the custody bank might be a buyer. "It's going to be a scale business. We're always mindful of looking at our portfolio the right way from a business and shareholder perspective. So we'll see."