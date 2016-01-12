FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNY Mellon accused of cheating ADR clients on forex conversions
January 12, 2016 / 11:23 PM / 2 years ago

BNY Mellon accused of cheating ADR clients on forex conversions

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bank of New York Mellon has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of skimming millions of dollars from its customers by overcharging for currency conversions for American Depository Receipt dividends.

Filed on Monday in a Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit accused the world’s biggest custody bank of charging customers more than the actual costs of converting American Depository Receipt (ADR) cash distributions into dollars and pocketing the inflated amount as revenue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Sh8U93

