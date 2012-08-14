BNY Mellon shares gobbled up by Berkshire Hathaway in Q2

BOSTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, a laggard over the past five years, got a big vote of confidence in the second quarter from Warren Buffett’s conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which more than tripled its stake in the world’s largest custody bank.

Berkshire Hathaway on Tuesday reporting holding 18.7 million shares of BNY Mellon as of June 30, according to U.S. regulatory filings. That’s up from 5.6 million shares at the end of March and 1.8 million at the end of 2011, filings show.

BNY Mellon shares closed Tuesday at $22.15, down 48 percent since in mid-August 2007 before the financial crisis. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index is down only 3.4 percent during that same period.

Some of the custody bank’s operations have struggled in a subdued earnings environment, hurt by declines in global market activity and ultra-low interest rates. BNY Mellon’s foreign exchange business, the subject of federal investigations and lawsuits filed by several pension funds, has also experienced a significant decline in revenue.

But despite depressed stock market activity, BNY Mellon’s assets under custody and administration continue to grow at a steady clip. In the second quarter, for example, the bank said those assets rose about 2 percent to $27.1 trillion, reflecting net new business.

Credit-rating firm DBRS said BNY Mellon was the only trust bank to show growth in custody assets during the second quarter. Specifically, BNY won $314 billion in new custody business bringing new business wins to almost $1.3 trillion over the past year, DBRS said.