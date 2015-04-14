FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNY Mellon CEO gets support and rebuke from board member
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

BNY Mellon CEO gets support and rebuke from board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Corp CEO Gerald Hassell on Tuesday received support and a rebuke from one of the bank’s newest board members.

Trian Fund Management’s Ed Garden, who joined the bank’s board about four months ago, said nobody on the board is satisfied with BNY Mellon’s past performance under Hassell’s leadership. Garden, who made his remarks at BNY Mellon’s annual meeting in New York City, also said the board supports Hassell and his management team.

Going forward, Garden said Hassell and his team will be held accountable for meeting the bank’s financial targets. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.