Embattled BNY Mellon CEO concedes improvement is needed
April 14, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Embattled BNY Mellon CEO concedes improvement is needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Embattled BNY Mellon Corp CEO Gerald Hassell, under fire from activist investors, said on Tuesday the direction of the bank has broad-based support from shareholders, but acknowledged improvements need to be made.

“We know there are things we have to do better,” Hassell said at the bank’s annual meeting in New York City.

Earlier this month, activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management said BNY Mellon’s employee base is “bloated” and disproportionately larger than its rivals. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin and Svea Herbst; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

