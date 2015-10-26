Judge tosses fraudulent foreclosure lawsuit against six banks

A New York federal judge has ruled that dozens of homeowners lack standing to bring racketeering claims against six major banks over allegedly fraudulent foreclosures.

The homeowners had sued Bank of New York Mellon, CitiBank, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, HSBC Bank USA, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo Bank in their capacity as trustees for the trusts holding the plaintiffs’ mortgages. The suit argued that the trusts did not validly hold the loans and therefore lacked the right to foreclose on them.

