CORRECTED-BNY Mellon wins dismissal in Virginia FX fraud case
May 1, 2012 / 8:22 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 1 (Reuters) - A Virginia state judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit that accused BNY Mellon Corp of overcharging on foreign exchange trades for pension funds in that state.

Terrence Ney, a state judge in Fairfax County, said the pension funds, including the Virginia Retirement System, did not show evidence that they submitted claims for payment in connection with their allegations of overcharging on forex trades. A claim for payment is an essential part of proving a fraudulent action under the Virginia Fraud Against Taxpayers Act, the judge said in his ruling.

