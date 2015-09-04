Massachusetts regulator investigates BNY Mellon fund pricing snafu

BOSTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The top securities regulator of Massachusetts said on Friday he is investigating the computer glitch at BNY Mellon Corp that last month disrupted pricing on more than $400 billion worth of mutual fund and exchange-traded fund assets.

Secretary of Commonwealth William Galvin said he has asked BNY Mellon and six mutual funds the technical glitch in fund accounting affected individual investors.

“In the warp-speed of trading these days computer problems can happen,” Galvin said in a press release. “But the fallout that seems only to affect large financial institutions can hit the average investor looking at his and her retirement money.”