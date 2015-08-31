FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNY Mellon says catching up providing missing fund prices
#Funds News
August 31, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

BNY Mellon says catching up providing missing fund prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Corp said it has worked through a backlog of missing prices on about 1,200 mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, more than a week after a software glitch at the world’s largest custody bank disrupted pricing for about 5 percent of the U.S. fund industry.

BNY Mellon said on Monday it has completed production of system-generated net asset values for ETFs through Friday. It also generated NAVs for missing prices for all mutual fund clients for Friday. The bank scrambled all last week to price funds disrupted by a glitch that prevented the generation of net asset values in a timely fashion. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

