FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.C. accuses BNY Mellon of $95 mln unauthorized investment
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 15, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 6 years

N.C. accuses BNY Mellon of $95 mln unauthorized investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - The treasurer of North Carolina on Thursday accused Bank of New York Mellon Corp of making an unauthorized, $95 million investment in notes issued by Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

The treasurer made the complaint in a civil lawsuit filed in North Carolina’s General Court of Justice, a state court. The lawsuit accuses BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custody bank, of making the investment in December 2006 on behalf of North Carolina’s state employees’ retirement funds.

The value of the investment plunged by about $70 million after Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection in September 2008.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.