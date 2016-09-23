BNY Mellon sued over alleged client retention fraud

Bank of New York Mellon has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of engaging in fraudulent and unfair practices to try to retain wealthy clients of Atherton Lane Advisers, a Silicon Valley investment boutique the bank acquired in April.

Filed on Thursday in federal court in Oakland, California, the lawsuit brought by rival Silicon Valley investment firm Lyell Wealth Management said BNY Mellon is assuring Atherton clients the investment firm remains independent, when in reality it is now part of a "sales-driven organization" promoting BNY products.

