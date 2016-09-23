FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BNY Mellon sued over alleged client retention fraud
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 23, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

BNY Mellon sued over alleged client retention fraud

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bank of New York Mellon has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of engaging in fraudulent and unfair practices to try to retain wealthy clients of Atherton Lane Advisers, a Silicon Valley investment boutique the bank acquired in April.

Filed on Thursday in federal court in Oakland, California, the lawsuit brought by rival Silicon Valley investment firm Lyell Wealth Management said BNY Mellon is assuring Atherton clients the investment firm remains independent, when in reality it is now part of a "sales-driven organization" promoting BNY products.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cXKDWS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.