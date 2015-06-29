FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNY disputes allegations of illegal foreclosures against military
June 29, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

BNY disputes allegations of illegal foreclosures against military

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Bank of New York Mellon have asked a court to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of illegally foreclosing on military members’ homes, saying the seizure of the lead plaintiff’s residence did not violate federal law.

In a filing on Thursday, lawyers for the bank said a foreclosure against Sergeant Amanda Wensel was lawful because it was ordered by a Pennsylvania court before she left for active duty in Afghanistan. The bank is represented by lawyers at McGuire Woods and Goodwin Procter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1g1EGXj

