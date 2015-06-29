BNY disputes allegations of illegal foreclosures against military

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Bank of New York Mellon have asked a court to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of illegally foreclosing on military members’ homes, saying the seizure of the lead plaintiff’s residence did not violate federal law.

In a filing on Thursday, lawyers for the bank said a foreclosure against Sergeant Amanda Wensel was lawful because it was ordered by a Pennsylvania court before she left for active duty in Afghanistan. The bank is represented by lawyers at McGuire Woods and Goodwin Procter.

