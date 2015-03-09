FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Brian Seidman from BofA to boost U.S. wealth management business
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 9, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Brian Seidman from BofA to boost U.S. wealth management business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Brian Seidman to lead its wealth management team as part of a plan to expand the firm’s presence in top U.S. wealth markets, including the greater New York area.

A 35-year financial services veteran, Seidman joins BNY Mellona after 12 years in leadership roles at U.S. Trust, an investment and wealth management firm acquired by Bank of America Corp in 2007.

As regional managing director, he will be responsible to grow BNY Mellon Wealth Management’s business on Long Island and will report to Robert Schwerdel, who leads the firm’s Tri-State region.

Seidman has previously been senior investment strategist at Julius Baer Investment Management and chief investment strategist for JP Morgan’s Global Private Bank. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.