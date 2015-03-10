MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints David Weisberg private banker

March 10 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp said it appointed David Weisberg as vice president and private banker in its wealth management business’ Pittsburgh office.

He joins from Wells Fargo Bank where he was a senior vice president and senior private banker, the bank said.

Hired as part of a plan to expand the firm’s presence in top U.S. wealth markets, Weisberg will report to William Johnston, managing director and head of private banking solutions, BNY Mellon said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)