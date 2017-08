July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp has appointed Esteban Colon to the newly created role of wealth director with BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Colon will be a part of the New York and Northern New Jersey team of BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

He joins from PNC Private Bank, a unit of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, where he was a senior relationship manager. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)