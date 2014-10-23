FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints James Wiener as chief risk officer
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 23, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints James Wiener as chief risk officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Corp, the world’s largest custody bank, hired James Wiener from Oliver Wyman Group to be its new chief risk officer, effective Nov. 24.

Wiener will lead the company’s global risk and compliance group, overseeing the compliance and credit, operational and market risk functions, BNY Mellon said.

Wiener, who succeeds the retiring Brian Rogan, will report to BNY Mellon’s chief executive officer, Gerald Hassell.

Separately, BNY Mellon said it hired Merryll McElwain as a wealth director in its wealth management business in Los Angeles.

McElwain, previously a financial adviser with Morgan Stanley , will report to Lawrence Miles, BNY Mellon’s regional president. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.