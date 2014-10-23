MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints James Wiener as chief risk officer

Oct 23 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Corp, the world’s largest custody bank, hired James Wiener from Oliver Wyman Group to be its new chief risk officer, effective Nov. 24.

Wiener will lead the company’s global risk and compliance group, overseeing the compliance and credit, operational and market risk functions, BNY Mellon said.

Wiener, who succeeds the retiring Brian Rogan, will report to BNY Mellon’s chief executive officer, Gerald Hassell.

Separately, BNY Mellon said it hired Merryll McElwain as a wealth director in its wealth management business in Los Angeles.

McElwain, previously a financial adviser with Morgan Stanley , will report to Lawrence Miles, BNY Mellon’s regional president. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)