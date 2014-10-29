MOVES-Luis Castellanos joins BNY Mellon from BofA Merrill Lynch

Oct 29 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custody bank by assets, said it appointed Luis Castellanos as managing director for business development in BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Florida.

The bank said Castellanos will report to Florida regional President Joe Fernandez.

Castellanos was most recently managing director at Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch banking organizations, helping with the development and management of the firm’s structured lending business clients in Florida and international markets. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)