a year ago
MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management expands Chicago office with 5 hires
July 18, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management expands Chicago office with 5 hires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Wealth Management has made five senior executive appointments to its Chicago office.

The company, a part of the investment management unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, named Scott Sandee as a senior wealth director. Sandee was previously a private wealth adviser at BMO Private Bank and a wealth strategist with Northern Trust Corp.

It named Kelly Demers as vice-president and residential mortgage banker. Demers joins from JPMorgan Chase, where she was a private client mortgage banker.

Daniel Abbatacola has been named an underwriter in life insurance premium lending. Abbatacola was a senior underwriter at Northern Trust.

Joseph Schwall has been appointed as a senior private banker. Schwall joins from Northern Trust.

The firm also appointed Kevin Kosmak to a newly created team leader and senior wealth manager role. Kosmak, who comes from Northern Trust, was a senior portfolio manager and team leader there. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
