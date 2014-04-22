FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of New York Mellon reports first-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of New York Mellon reports first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday as rising markets drove up its assets under custody and administration.

The large New York trust bank reported net income of $661 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $266 million, or 23 cents per share, on a charge from a tax ruling.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected the bank to earn 53 cents per share in the quarter.

Assets under custody and/or administration were $27.9 trillion on March 31, the bank said, up 6 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Ross Kerber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.