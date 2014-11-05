FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNY Mellon names Asmita Kapadia as head of EMEA corporate communications
November 5, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon names Asmita Kapadia as head of EMEA corporate communications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Investment Management said it appointed Asmita Kapadia to the newly created role of head of corporate communications for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Kapadia, who has more than 18 years of experience in financial services, has worked with Hermes Investment Management, M&G Investments and Colonial First State Investments, the wealth manager said.

She will report to Stan Neve, global head of investment management communications, with local oversight provided by Scott Stevens, EMEA head of marketing, the company said.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
