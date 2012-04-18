FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
B&O keeps FY outlook after Q3 misses fcasts
April 18, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

B&O keeps FY outlook after Q3 misses fcasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 18 (Reuters) - Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen on Wednesday kept its full-year guidance after third-quarter pretax profit fell 38 percent, missing analysts’ forecasts in what it said was a difficult market.

The company said it still saw pretax profit for the 2011/12 financial year of around 100 million Danish crowns ($17.66 million) based on a revenues exceeding 3 billion crowns.

It also reiterated a forecast for its full-year EBIT margin to be in the range of 3.5-4.0 percent.

The group’s pretax profit for the third quarter fell to 18.8 million Danish crowns from 30.3 million in the same quarter a year earlier, missing an average 55.4 million forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.6950 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen Newsroom)

