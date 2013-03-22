FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bang & Olufsen cuts outlook on weakened Europe
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
March 22, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Bang & Olufsen cuts outlook on weakened Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 22 (Reuters) - Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen on Friday cut its outlook for the 2012/13 financial year as the crisis in Europe hurt revenue and the cost of a turnaround plan weighed on results.

The group said in a statement it now saw revenue for the 2012/13 financial year in a range from 2.80 billion Danish crowns ($485.62 million) to 2.90 billion Danish crowns. It previously expected it to exceed 3.00 billion Danish crowns.

It also cut its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) outlook to a loss in the range of 150 million to 200 million Danish crowns, having previously forecasted a positive EBIT, it said in a statement. ($1 = 5.7658 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.