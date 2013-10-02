FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
B&O posts Q1 loss, keeps full-year view
October 2, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

B&O posts Q1 loss, keeps full-year view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen reported a pretax loss of 68 million Danish crowns ($12.3 million) in the first quarter of its 2013/14 financial year against a pretax loss of 64 million crowns in the same quarter last year.

Revenue fell to 566 million crowns from 600 million crowns a year ago.

The group kept its full-year forecast for revenue moderately above the 2012/13 level of 2.81 billion crowns.

$1 = 5.5145 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter

