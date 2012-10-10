FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bang & Olufsen widens Q1 loss as core unit lags
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 10, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Bang & Olufsen widens Q1 loss as core unit lags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected first quarter pretax loss, hurt by a decline in its audio-visual unit and the absence of new product launches in the quarter.

The maker of upmarket televisions and sound systems kept its outlook for the full-financial year 2012/13 of double-digit sales growth and an improved operating margin.

Pretax losses doubled to 64 million Danish crowns ($11.07 million) in B&O’s June-August quarter, far more than an average 25.7 million crowns pretax loss forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales stalled at 600 million crowns from the same quarter last year, also missing forecasts.

$1 = 5.7831 Danish crowns Copenhagen Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.