B&O Q4 in line with forecasts
August 16, 2013 / 6:17 AM / in 4 years

B&O Q4 in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, 16 Aug (Reuters) - Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen reported a fourth-quarter pretax loss in line with expectations on higher costs and tough market conditions in Europe.

Bang & Olufsen, which issued two profit warnings during the 2012/13 financial year, said it planned to reduce the complexity of its product offering by terminating a number of older products.

It reported a pretax loss of 45 million Danish crowns ($8 million) in the fourth quarter against a 77 million crowns profit a year earlier and compared with an average 43 million loss forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 5.6274 Danish crowns Via Stockholm newsroom

