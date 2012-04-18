Bang & Olufsen shares fall 6.7 pct after Q3 report

COPENHAGEN, April 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen fell nearly 7 percent on Wednesday after third-quarter results missed analysts’ forecasts.

Shares in the company fell 6.7 percnt to 70.0 Danish crowns per share at 0700 GMT, against a 0.3 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange’s benchmark index.

The group’s pretax profit for the third quarter fell to 18.8 million Danish crowns from 30.3 million in the same quarter a year earlier, missing an average 55.4 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

The company said it still saw pretax profit for the 2011/12 financial year of around 100 million Danish crowns ($17.66 million) based on a revenues exceeding 3 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.6950 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen Newsroom)