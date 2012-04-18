FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Bang & Olufsen says timely product arrival a problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 18 (Reuters) - Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen’s main problem causing weaker-than-expected results for the third quarter was late arrival of new products, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“The key issue and challenge that we have had is definitely timely arrival of new products,” Chief Executive Tue Mantoni said in a webcast on the company’s third-quarter results.

“This is one of the biggest challenges that this business is facing,” Mantoni said.

Pretax profit for the third quarter fell to 18.8 million Danish crowns from 30.3 million in the same quarter a year earlier, missing analysts’ average 55.4 million estimate in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.6950 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen Newsroom)

