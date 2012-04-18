FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bang & Olufsen CEO says year outlook is realistic
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 18, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Bang & Olufsen CEO says year outlook is realistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 18 (Reuters) - The head of Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen said on Wednesday the company’s full-year guidance was realistic, after it reported disappointing third-quarter profits.

“The 2011/12 outlook is realistic...the fourth quarter two years ago is proof that this can be done,” Chief Executive Tue Mantoni told Reuters.

In the fourth quarter of its 2009/2010 financial year, the group saw growth exceeding 20 percent. Strong growth is needed in the fourth quarter this year for the company to reach its full-year guidance.

Mantoni also said Bang & Olufsen expected to see a positive development in its automotive business - sales of sound systems for cars - next year.

Reporting by Shida Chayesteh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.