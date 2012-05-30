FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoAML takes Lees to fill SSA/FIG seats
May 30, 2012 / 8:40 AM / in 5 years

BoAML takes Lees to fill SSA/FIG seats

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Chris Lees to run its sovereign, supranational and agency as well financial institutions syndicate desk.

Lees joins from Citi where he had been head of European FIG debt capital markets since 2008 and will fill the gaps left by Stuart McGregor and Anthony Tobin who left the US bank earlier on this year.

Lees will report to Jeff Tannenbaum, head of EMEA DCM syndicate. Lees joined Nikko Securities in Sydney as an associate director in capital markets in 1996 after five years with the firm’s capital markets team in London. He joined Citi in 1999 and held various positions, including head of SSA syndicate.

