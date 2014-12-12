UPDATE 1-Boart Longyear sees weaker EBITDA as commodity slide bites

* Boart Longyear sees revenue at upper end of f‘csts

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Boart Longyear Ltd on Friday said 2014 revenue is expected to be at the stronger end of the range of analyst estimates but warned earnings would be weaker as falling commodities prices take a toll on the mining services sector.

Revenue for the world’s largest supplier of drilling equipment and services would be at the high end of a range of between $819 million and $852 million, while earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $30 million will miss forecasts of between $34 million and $48 million.

“We continue to experience the effects of lower pricing, primarily within our Drilling Services division,” Boart President Richard O‘Brien said in a statement.

“Further, even though utilisation rates appear to have stabilised, we are experiencing higher than anticipated rig maintenance costs and mobilisation-demobilisation costs.”

The mining sector’s huge supply chain, which builds equipment, maintains machinery and even feeds and clothes workers, has benefited from the industry’s decade-long boom.

But the sharp deterioration in commodity prices since the peaks of 2011 has meant tough times for both miners and suppliers.

Competition for supply contracts has been stiff for the last few years, as mining companies faced pressure from investors to slow spending. They have already slashed a total of $20-$25 billion in costs, according to Ernst & Young.

U.S.-based Boart - whose clients include miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto - recently averted collapse through a restructuring that gave U.S. distressed debt investor Centerbridge Partners a large stake in the company.

Boart’s shares have tumbled by more than half from a January peak of A$0.50. At 0030 GMT, the stock was down 5.4 percent to A$0.17.

Other companies servicing miners are also smarting.

Worley Parsons this month dropped to a near decade low, reflecting its exposure to companies affected by a plummeting oil price.

Ausdrill, whose shares are down 58 percent since January, was recently forced to slice $28 million off its revenue forecast because a gold miner in Africa decided to defer expansion work. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Stephen Coates)