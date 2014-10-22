FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian driller Boart Longyear agrees $352 mln restructuring deal
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Australian driller Boart Longyear agrees $352 mln restructuring deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Struggling Australian drilling services company Boart Longyear Ltd said on Thursday it had agreed a restructuring deal worth up to $352 million with U.S. hedge fund Centerbridge Partners to cut debt and cut the risk of a potential default.

Boart, the world’s largest supplier of drilling equipment and services to miners, said the restructuring involved up to $225 million in new “covenant lite” term loans and was seeking up to $127 million in new equity.

“We anticipate the recapitalisation will provide the company with significant liquidity to better weather the challenges of the current depressed markets for our drilling services and products and the financial strength to allow more time for those markets to recover,” Boart Longyear Chief Executive Richard O‘Brien said in a statement. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.