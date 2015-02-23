UPDATE 1-Australian mining contractors bear brunt of resources rout

(Recasts, adds analyst comment, shares, other companies)

By Byron Kaye and Sonali Paul

SYDNEY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian mining services firms fell sharply on Monday after they warned they will struggle to grow revenue as big miners slash spending in the face of collapsing commodity prices.

Macmahon Holdings Ltd’s shares dived 41 percent to a record low after the firm lost a key iron ore contract, while larger UGL Ltd fell as much as 15 percent after posting a half-year loss due to writedowns linked to the mining downturn.

Late on Friday, Macmahon Executive Chairman Jim Walker cut the firm’s revenue forecast for the 2015 financial year by up to a third to between A$600 million ($470 million) and A$700 million after it lost a A$650 million contract with iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group.

On Monday, UGL posted a A$122.5 million loss, from a A$29.5 million profit in the previous first half, because of delays and cost blowouts at its Ichthys liquefied natural gas project and a writedown for “soft commodity prices ... driving a sustained slowdown in the resources cycle”.

Mining services firms have been among the worst hit by a resources downturn in Australia as their clients, the large producers, scramble to cut spending. The price of iron ore has halved in the past year while the price of oil has halved in six months.

Fortescue last week posted an interim net profit of $331 million, down from $1.72 billion a year ago.

“Everybody’s struggling,” said a mining services analyst who asked not to be named as he had not yet published on UGL’s result.

“At the begnning of FY15 everyone thought (FY)16 would be better, but it’s almost been pushed out by the struggles in the economy.”

Boart Longyear Ltd, the world’s biggest supplier of mine drilling services warned on Monday that analysts’ forecasts for 2015 should be cut to reflect an intensely competitive market which is unlikely to improve soon.

Salt Lake City-based Boart posted an underlying loss of $142 million for 2014, 51 percent worse than a year earlier and weaker than the $122 million loss expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

But the company’s shares rebounded by up to 7.5 percent, after trading near record lows for months as the company had to be bailed out from near bankruptcy last year by private equity firm Centerbridge.

“The company’s financial results, especially margins, will continue to be challenged by extremely competitive industry pricing for drilling services and by other factors,” Boart said in its results announcement.