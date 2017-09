Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sandell Asset Management Corp urged Bob Evans Farms Inc to sell its packaged foods business, which the activist investor said could fetch more than $950 million.

Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc has expressed interest in the packaged foods business, Sandell said in a letter dated Wednesday sent to Bob Evans board. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)