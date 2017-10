(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say “Golden Gate Capital” is buying Bob Evans Restaurants not “Golden Globe Capital”)

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Gate Capital for $565 million.

The company said it would also buy Pineland Farms Potato Co for $115 million. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)